PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MTZ opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

