PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,614 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,832,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

