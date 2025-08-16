PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE TS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

