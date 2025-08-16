PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.1%

KAR stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.