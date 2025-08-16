PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 89,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.