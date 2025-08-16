PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,881 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 169.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.534 per share. This is a boost from Ryanair’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

