PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,449,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,809,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Community Financial System Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. Community Financial System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

