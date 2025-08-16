PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile



First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

