Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Progyny by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

