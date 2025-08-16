Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, Aurora Cannabis, Incannex Healthcare, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution, or ancillary services of the cannabis industry. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the legal cannabis market, which spans medical, recreational, and hemp-derived products. Performance of cannabis stocks is influenced by factors like regulation changes, consumer demand, and industry consolidation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,217,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,811,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,939,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,802. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 210,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IXHL

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Featured Articles