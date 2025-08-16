Promising Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 14th

NVIDIA, Bullish, AppLovin, Trade Desk, and Spotify Technology are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares in companies that provide upfront financing to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of their future production at predetermined prices. These firms earn revenue by selling the streamed commodities—often precious metals or oil—while avoiding the operational risks and capital expenses of direct extraction. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain diversified, leveraged exposure to commodity prices with generally more predictable cash flows than traditional miners. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 99,988,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,591,703. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of NYSE:BLSH traded up $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,667,729 shares. Bullish has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded down $16.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 27,191,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $700.57. The company had a trading volume of 961,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $703.17 and a 200 day moving average of $633.91. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $319.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

