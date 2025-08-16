Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.60 and a 200 day moving average of $441.02. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $21,493,447. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

