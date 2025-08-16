Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Q3 Earnings

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $112.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.