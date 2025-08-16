Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $3,561,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

