Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.32 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

