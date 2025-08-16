Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (up from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.49. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,337 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 982,532 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

