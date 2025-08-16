Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $4,026,276.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,248.63. This trade represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,082 shares of company stock worth $9,340,250 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2%

R stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $184.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

