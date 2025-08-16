Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $21.81 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

