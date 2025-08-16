Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Scotiabank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:LAR opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.18.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

