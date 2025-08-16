Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.64. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

