Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for ABG Q3 Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $27.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.71 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

ABG stock opened at $240.64 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

