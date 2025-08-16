SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S opened at $16.80 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 976,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,614.08. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $100,865.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

