Short Interest in Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 848.9%

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,600 shares, agrowthof848.9% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

