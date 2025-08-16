Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Rises By 407.4%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,400 shares, anincreaseof407.4% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vext Science Trading Up 2.7%

Vext Science stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

