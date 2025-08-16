Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Grows By 1,323.1%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,500 shares, anincreaseof1,323.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5%

VCVOF opened at $6.70 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.