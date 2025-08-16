Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Grows By 1,323.1%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,500 shares, anincreaseof1,323.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5%

VCVOF opened at $6.70 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

