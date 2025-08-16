Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Unifi’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will earn ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

UFI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Unifi has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Unifi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,004,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

