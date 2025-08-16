Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,870,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $435,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,249,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $130.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

