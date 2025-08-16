SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $3,017,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $2,018,667.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,436.82. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,258 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

