SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SkyWest worth $417,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Quarry LP grew its position in SkyWest by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $2,018,667.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,436.82. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,010,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,716.16. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,258. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

