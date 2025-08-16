Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

