Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.18.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$216.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$186.10 and a 12 month high of C$258.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$205.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$201.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,261.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

