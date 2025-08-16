Swiss National Bank Buys 68,800 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 499,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 304,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 293,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.0%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

