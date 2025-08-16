Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Colliers International Group worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,548,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

