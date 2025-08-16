Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $271.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $278.20. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

