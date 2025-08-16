Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

