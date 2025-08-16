Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MKS worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MKS in the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in MKS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MKS by 15.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of MKS stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Get Our Latest Report on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.