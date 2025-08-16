Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of WillScot worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 273.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,643.60. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.