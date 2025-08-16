Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of NewJersey Resources worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewJersey Resources

About NewJersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

