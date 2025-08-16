Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,765.61 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,678.87 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,785.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.18.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.