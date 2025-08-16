Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 752.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy bought 2,500 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,315.32. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

