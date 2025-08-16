Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.6%

CUZ opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

