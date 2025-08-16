Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 4,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

