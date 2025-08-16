Swiss National Bank Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Hims & Hers Health worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE HIMS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $132,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,004.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,273,034 shares of company stock worth $66,425,573. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

