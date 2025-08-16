Swiss National Bank Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.