Swiss National Bank Has $10.28 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Down 2.6%

Etsy stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $88,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,828.57. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,168 shares of company stock worth $21,945,035. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.90 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

