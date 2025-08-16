Swiss National Bank Has $10.69 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stride were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
