Swiss National Bank Has $10.69 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stride were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.