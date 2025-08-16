Swiss National Bank Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,186,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 383,787 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 812,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7,429.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

BEPC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

