Swiss National Bank Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth $265,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth $448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $44.66 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $444,156.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

