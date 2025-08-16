Swiss National Bank Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.82 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

