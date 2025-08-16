Swiss National Bank Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $15.82 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.