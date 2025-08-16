Swiss National Bank Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Alkermes worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after buying an additional 903,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $70,462,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

